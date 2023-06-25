Myntra Becomes the First Multi-Branded E-commerce Platform to offer the adidas Official Team India Jerseys

Bengaluru : Myntra has associated with adidas to become the first multi-branded e-commerce platform to offer the Official Team India Jerseys. Myntra will enable access to the merchandise for cricket enthusiasts from across 19000 pin codes in the country. Apart from Myntra, the Team India Jerseys are available on adidas.co.in and adidas stores.

As a part of the launch, Myntra is offering Men and Women ODI and T20 jerseys, along with the Men’s Test jersey. The ODI jersey design represents the raw power, fierce beauty and undeniable strength of the tiger. The new jerseys come with the iconic three stripes on the shoulder. Each stripe on the shoulder symbolizes the indomitable spirit, one that makes you believe “impossible is nothing.” Designed with adidas HEAT.RDY technology, the breathable fabric technology used in the jerseys absorbs moisture, dries quickly, and keeps you cool while performing.

The official jerseys will be available across sizes starting from XS to XL for both men and women, at INR 4999. The launch of the adidas Official Team India Jerseys on Myntra is augmented with extensive visibility on the Myntra homepage, including men’s and women’s homepages, sports destination page, men and women apparel stores, emailers, and in-app notifications to Myntra consumers, followed by a series of posts on the platform’s social handle.