Myntra and Zalora partner to bring the best of Southeast Asian fashion to India

Bengaluru : Myntra announces its partnership with Zalora, Southeast Asia’s leading online fashion destination, catering largely to the region, including, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines and Indonesia. As a house of brands with numerous private labels, Zalora offers an ever-expanding range of popular fashion trends and collections, with a firm focus on catering to evolving consumer needs and preferences.

With this association, Myntra strengthens its commitment to bring the best of global fashion for the consumers in India. The announcement marks the arrival of the first brand from the SEA region to be brought to consumers in India with a range of stylish, chic and sustainable in-house collections under one umbrella. The brand caters to the fashion conscious urban value seekers, under the aegis of, Origin, Zalora Basics, Active, Occasion Wear and Work, at an average price point of INR 2500. To begin with, Zalora will be offering ~ 5000 options on Myntra from its portfolio of stylish in-house brands. Its top selling products include, stylish basics, structured formal dresses, and timeless printed tops for women and suave shirts and sharp T-shirts for men.

The first of its kind association with Myntra, the leading fashion and lifestyle e-commerce major in the country with a huge base of fashion-forward customers, will set Zalora up for a strong start and enable it to establish its footprint in the burgeoning Indian fashion market, and build brand salience with the millions of fashion enthusiasts in the country. As the preferred platform for international brands to foray and scale in India, Myntra, is offering a dedicated brand store for Zalora on Myntra-Mall, its in-app mall to enable leading brands to showcase their offerings and efficiently assist consumers in brand and product discovery.

Speaking on the launch, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra said, “Myntra continues to be at the helm of enabling sought-after international brands to reach fashion-conscious consumers in India. Through our partnership with Zalora, we further our commitment to bring the best of global fashion within easy access of our shoppers. Zalora is a leader in the Southeast Asian markets and brings with it trendy and fashionable merchandise. Through this partnership, we continue to cater to the growing base of fashion and trend seekers in India. ”

On their partnership with Myntra, Gunjan Soni, ZALORA Group CEO, shared, “ZALORA’s commitment to connect more people to the limitless world of fashion went beyond the shores of Southeast Asia and reached the vibrant and exciting fashion consumers of India. We are super proud of our own label for its quality and as it offers a variety of styles, including our special collections made from sustainable materials – simply put there’s something for everyone from the Zalora label. More importantly, joining hands with Myntra reflects the evolving retail and e-commerce opportunity in Asia. ZALORA and Myntra are two e-commerce platforms that significantly impacted how people shop fashion in this part of the world, pushing the boundaries through innovation and cooperation.”