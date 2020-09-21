Myntra and Mumbai Indians join hands to bring fashion, form & style to the upcoming T20 season

Bengaluru: Myntra announces its collaboration with Mumbai Indians (MI), one of the most decorated T20 cricket franchise teams, for the much-anticipated T20 league. As part of this partnership, Myntra will have its logo placed across MI’s team branding and communications, while MI’s team merchandise and memorabilia, including autographed bats and jerseys, will be up for grabs on Myntra

Myntra will be the exclusive presenting partners of MI’s, ‘Virtual Wankhede’, and exciting experience on Mumbai Indians’ match days, for fans across India. In a bid to bring the Wankhede stadium experience, right into the homes of millions of fans, Myntra and MI will connect 10 to 15 lucky fans with some of the players via video conferencing, during MI’s matches. As the drive to make cricket a more gender-inclusive sport intensifies, Myntra intends to integrate itself more naturally to the ‘Virtual Wankhede’ concept by featuring women fan influencers who can not only drive conversational content about the brand, but also bypass any notion of cricket being only a ‘gentleman’s game’.

Myntra will also showcase MI’s team and player imagery on its platform in an effort to leverage its salience in Mumbai – one of the most crucial markets for Myntra, in order to form trusting and long-standing relationships with MI’s army of fans during this T20 season. Furthermore, Myntra will also run fan contests and engagements off the app with an aim to engage fans meaningfully, throughout one of India’s biggest sporting events.

Speaking on the association, Amar Nagaram, CEO Myntra, said, “Every edition of the T20 league brings with itself a wave of blitz and a lot of fervor. Myntra’s association with the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, is bound to add to the fashion and form quotient of the season. Mumbai, considered the hub and trendsetter for fashion and style, will propel Myntra to further deepen its relationship with the customers in the region and beyond whilst enabling impactful visibility for Myntra across the wide fan base of the game. ”

Mumbai Indians Spokesperson said, “We are excited to partner with Myntra to bring one of our most innovative fan engagement concepts for this season. We love the enthusiasm that our Paltan shows every season by packing the stadiums and cheering us. Unfortunately, this season we will miss this feeling. Through Virtual Wankhede, we intend to virtually connect our fans across the country to cheer us on and also win Myntra vouchers during the matches. We hope to create a memorable experience for our Paltan through this association while they enjoy the matches at their homes.”

The T20 league is scheduled to be held between 19th September and 8th November in the UAE, owing to the disruption caused by the COVID pandemic.

