Myntra adopts ‘SuperCoins’ as its loyalty currency; SuperCoins can now be earned and redeemed across Myntra and Flipkart

Bengaluru : In yet another effectual customer-centric approach, Myntra has adopted SuperCoins as its loyalty currency, and will henceforth issue reward points in the form of SuperCoins. Customers can now redeem their cumulative SuperCoins earned across Myntra and Flipkart, on the reward stores of the two platforms.

‘Myntra Insider’, the customer loyalty program of Myntra, has set benchmarks in the industry with unique and powerful gratifications for loyal customers, ranging from simple redemption of points against offers, to certain coveted experiences such as one-on-one styling and masterclass with celebrities.

Myntra’s customers will continue to enjoy various benefits of the program, such as Early Access during flagship events, gift vouchers, priority customer support and more as per the loyalty program. SuperCoins can be redeemed against exciting offers for a host of lifestyle rewards including consultation with an expert stylist on video. In addition to this, there are loads of offers from curated partner brands across Entertainment, Dining, Travel, Hospitality, Lifestyle and many more.

Myntra Insider follows a criterion-based enrolment for 3 tiers of the loyalty program, based on the spend on the platform.

Speaking on the integration of Myntra Insider points with Flipkart’s SuperCoins, Srinivasan Subramani, Director, Loyalty Programme, Myntra, said, “Offering a common loyalty currency to shoppers on both platforms opens up a variety of opportunities and choices for customers, with a more holistic experience, deriving far greater value from the program.”