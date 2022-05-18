MyGov Karnataka launched to promote participatory governance in state

New Delhi :MyGov is the world’s largest and most successful citizen engagement program, launched by the Hon PM on 26 July, 2014. MyGov Karnataka was launched by Chief Minister Shri Basavraj Bommai on 17th May 2022. Karnataka becomes the 17th state to have its own MyGov state instance.

MyGov Karnataka will work as an idea crowdsourcing platform and aims to promote active citizen participation and engagement in governance and policymaking.

Dissemination of timely and authentic information about welfare schemes of the Government is also the prime focus of MyGov Karnataka.

Citizens can register on karnataka.mygov.in to share opinions, ideas and suggestions with the Government.

Karnataka being a tech-savvy state, the government of Karnataka expects its citizens to participate and engage with Government in huge numbers. To this end, MyGov Karnataka has various ways to engage citizens with activities such as discussions, tasks, innovation challenges, polls, surveys, blogs, talks, quizzes and on-ground activities.

During the launch of MyGov India, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address mentioned that citizen participation in governance should not be limited just to voting; this initiative of MyGov is a step towards making an inclusive and holistic growth along with nation-building.

The government of Karnataka has urged its citizens to participate in this revolutionary platform, and participate in good governance.