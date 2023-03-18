MyFab11 comes on board as the Principal Sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders

MyFab11, India’s most trusted online sports fantasy platform recently announced their association with Kolkata Knight Riders as their Principal Sponsor. As a part of this partnership, MyFab11 will be the front of jersey sponsor for Kolkata Knight Riders’ official jersey.

Taking this collaboration a step further, and making it more rewarding for the fans, MyFab11 has rolled out a pre-tournament campaign by running a contest #TicketToEden. Winners of this contest will stand a chance to win merchandise & tickets to KKR matches. It is a start of a landmark cricketing season this year as legendary Eden Gardens will be hosting KKR matches after a span of three years, post the pandemic.

MyFab11’s strong backend team will enable smoother transactions & overall easy user experience on their application during the course of this tournament. Additionally. massive giveaways and prizes will be distributed to strengthen this collaboration and invite more users to the platform.

Anikendra Choudhary, Co-Founder & CEO, MyFab11 commented on the announcement, “ We are thrilled to be a part of KKR, as our brand ideologies are aligned. We both believe and work towards achieving excellence, and rewarding our audience with high quality entertainment. With this partnership, our aim is to reach out to a pan-India audience and create multifold surge in user downloads on our platform. It is a great honour to commence our partnership with Kolkata Knight Riders, who are one of the most loved franchises”.

Venky Mysore, CEO, Knight Riders Group, commented on the partnership, ‘We are delighted to have MyFab11, a Kolkata based brand as our Principal Sponsor. We are returning to our home ground this time and couldn’t be happier to associate with a local home-grown brand. We are looking forward to a mutually beneficial partnership”.