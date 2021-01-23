Myanmar, Mauritius, Morocco & Seychelles receive India made COVISHIELD vaccine

New Delhi: India continues to forge ahead with its Neighbourhood First policy as it extends a steady shoulder of a friend in need to its partner countries. Myanmar, Mauritius, Morocco and Seychelles received India made COVISHIELD vaccine yesterday. India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava said it will ensure that domestic manufacturers have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad. Many countries have evinced interest in accessing vaccines from India which is the global hub for vaccine production. The Prime Minister has already stated that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis.

Myanmar received 1.5 million doses of COVID 19 vaccine as gift from India on Friday. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar tweeted that the vaccines have arrived in Myanmar to contribute to its effort at inoculating its population.

Ambassador of India to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar called on the Union Minister for Health & Sports in Nay Pyi Taw Friday to discuss cooperation on COVID19 vaccine and other issues of mutual concern.