“Muslim Women Rights Day” observed by different organisations across the country today

New Delhi : “Muslim Women Rights Day” was observed by different organisations across the country today where Muslim women wholeheartedly thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the law against Triple Talaq.

Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav attended “Muslim Women Rights Day” programme in New Delhi today. The Ministers also interacted with several Triple Talaq victim Muslim women.

The Muslim women thanked the Prime Minister for bringing the law against the practice of Triple Talaq on 1st August, 2019 which has made the social malpractice of Triple Talaq a criminal offense. They said that the Government has strengthened “self-reliance, self-respect and self-confidence” of the Muslim women of the country and protected their constitutional, fundamental and democratic rights by bringing the law against Triple Talaq.

Addressing the Muslim women on the occasion, Smriti Irani said that 1st August is a day to salute the struggle of Muslim women against Triple Talaq. She said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Labour Ministry will work united to encourage entrepreneurship among the Muslim women. She also said that the Muslim women have been immensely benefitted through schemes such as “Mudra Yojana”, “Jan Dhan Yojana”, “Stand Up India”, “Poshan Abhiyan”.

On the occasion, Bhupender Yadav said that the Government has been working to ensure dignity and empowerment of women from every section of the society. The Government has ensured dignity of Muslim women by bringing the law against Triple Talaq. Most of the major Muslim countries have also abolished Triple Talaq. He said that the Government’s policy of “Development without Discrimination” has created atmosphere of trust across the country. The Government’s decision to provide quota for OBC and economically backward section in medical/dental studies will benefit poor sections of Muslim community also. Bhupender Yadav said that the Government has always worked for welfare of the needy.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said that the law against Triple Talaq has proved to be a “big reform” to ensure Constitutional rights of Muslim women which has shown “better results”. There is a significant decline in Triple Talaq cases across the country after the law came into effect, the Minister said.