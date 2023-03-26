Mumbai’s CSMIA celebrates Earth Hour 2023, illuminating the path for Sustainable Aviation

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport (CSMIA) today celebrated Earth Hour 2023, an initiative by World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the largest global grassroots movement for the environment. As one of the busiest airports in India, Mumbai airport recognizes its significant role in promoting sustainability to inch closer to helping the planet and reducing carbon footprint.

At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, sustainability is an intrinsic concept. It has always been the endeavour at Mumbai Airport to create a better & greener future for the aviation industry while providing a world class experience and serve our passengers in a responsible manner. Recently, CSMIA achieved the Highest-Level 4+ “Transition” of Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program of Airport Council International (ACI), making it only the 3rd airport to achieve the esteemed certification in the Asia-Pacific region. CSMIA is also a Carbon Neutral Airport and operates on 100% Green Energy.

Reaffirming CSMIA’s commitment to sustainability, the airport took a string of steps to extend its support to Earth Hour. The Terminal, Multi-Level Car Park, The Adani Lounge located at T2 and Duty-free areas turned off all non-essential lights from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm. At the airside, the airport taxiway lights were also briefly turned off in support of the endeavour.

To amplify the message on Earth Hour, CSMIA also displayed digital posters across the Terminals and showcased videos at Duty Free Big Screens. These visually stunning graphics helped create awareness among the passengers inspiring them to work towards a greener future.

As many as 190 countries across the globe participate in Earth hour and this year is the 17th edition. The celebration of Earth Hour by CSMIA is a powerful reminder of the urgent need to conserve energy and reduce our impact on the environment. The airport acknowledges the significant part it can play in promoting sustainability and preserving our planet. Through this initiative, CSMIA seeks to inspire individuals to take small yet meaningful steps towards a greener future, ensuring a better tomorrow for generations to come.