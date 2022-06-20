Mumbai’s CSMIA adjudged World’s Best Airport 2022 by Skytrax

Mumbai : With the commitment to deliver excellence in customer experience, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been voted the World’s Best Airport by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022. The acknowledgement of the exemplary work done by the CSMIA also comes with the recognition of the services offered by the airport under multiple award categories. CSMIA endorses its motto of providing superior service quality to cater to the delight of its passengers, and still standing true to its vision.

The World Airport Awards by Skytrax are regarded as a quality benchmark for the aviation industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 500 airports. The award lauds CSMIA’s efforts in delivering superior customer experience and providing the best services for its passengers. Apart from being the only Indian airport voted among the Best Airport 2022 under the 20-30 million passengers category, CSMIA has bagged multiple accolades including – Best Airports by Global Region (India /South Asia) where CSMIA stands forth. Recognising its efforts to keep the terminal clean & hygienic, CSMIA has ranked second among the World’s Cleanest Airports 2022 (India /South Asia). The airport has also ranked second among the World’s Best Airport Staff 2022 (India /South Asia) as the recognition of the CSMIA’s efforts to hold passengers as their top priority and going the great lengths in offering airport assistance that ensures comfort and safety of the passengers.

Even during these trying pandemic times, CSMIA continued to operate by prioritising the well-being of the passengers. CSMIA continues to work towards ensuring assistance to the passengers with high-quality services as a part of the DNA of the airport. The recognition for the work displayed by CSMIA further motivates the airport to continue to impress and enthral travellers with its exceptional services. This recent award further reaffirms CSMIA’s vision of a forward-looking airport, which offers an assortment of world-class services to the passengers and makes efforts in rendering travel to and from Mumbai the most desirable and elevating transit experience.