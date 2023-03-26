Mumbai Indians to take on Delhi Capitals for title clash of Women’s Premier League in Mumbai today

In Women’s Premier League Cricket, Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the summit clash of the tournament in Mumbai today. The final match of the tournament will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm.

Both the teams have recorded heavy wins against each other in the group stage and finished with identical 12 points, with only the net run rate separating them at the top of the table. Delhi Capitals stand at the top with 1.856 while Mumbai Indians with 1.711 hold the second spot.

Going by their record at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Indians have the upper hand, having won all three games so far, while Delhi Capitals have two wins and a loss at the venue.