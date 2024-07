Three people were killed and nine injured in separate road accidents in Bhubaneswar and Rayagada, Odisha. Biswajit Ray from Balianta died in an SUV accident on Gohira flyover; four others were injured. Two bikers were injured by a car in Baramunda. In Rayagada, one person died and three were injured in a car accident involving Andhra Pradesh residents. In Angul, Jogi Biswal died on NH-55, prompting locals to block the highway.