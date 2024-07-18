Multiple initiatives are being taken by the Indian Armed Forces to maintain an edge over our adversaries: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

Multiple initiatives are being taken by the Indian Armed Forces to maintain an edge over our adversaries, and improvements in our war fighting doctrines, strategy and concepts as per perceived threat have been enunciated. This was stated by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in an event in New Delhi on July 18, 2024 to mark 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Presenting the Kargil Honours, CDS thanked the Veterans and Veer Naris for their immense contributions and sacrifices during the Kargil War. He also lauded the Indian Defence Industry for supporting the national effort.

Gen Anil Chauhan said that capability development to include infrastructure and robust operational logistics is being attempted in a progressive manner through indigenous means to build future ready Armed Forces. Multiple re-organization & re-structuring initiatives are ongoing to enhance warfighting efficiency and effectiveness, he added.

CDS highlighted that the nature of future military and non-military security challenges brings to fore the imperative need for the Armed Forces to be prepared for multi-domain and multi-spectrum challenges. “There is an inescapable requirement of seamless integration across all domains – land, sea, air, space, info and cyberspace, and infusion of inter-operable systems among various branches of Armed Forces,” he said.

Kargil was a conflict that underscored the need for a robust and responsive defense strategy. “The Kargil conflict highlighted the significance of maintaining vigilance and preparedness for safeguarding our borders. It also emphasized the importance of public and international diplomacy, a strategy which was used effectively to maintain the neutrality of inimical nations and gain global support,” said CDS.

Highlighting the steps taken towards integration of the Armed Forces, Chief of Defence Staff said, moving beyond Jointness the three services are now working towards promoting Joint Culture and integrating themselves in a number of domains.

Mentioning Kargil War as the first televised war in India where free and open media exist, CDS stressed that with constant battle of narratives attempting to shape perceptions across the world, ‘Information domain’ has emerged as another key battle zone.

Gen Anil Chauhan said the Kargil War has become synonymous to resoluteness, selflessness, fierce courage, and determination of our Armed forces, and collectively exhorts the nation to focus towards the future threats and challenges.