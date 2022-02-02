Multi-State Cooperative Credit Societies, liquidation process is hampered due to non-availability of records

New Delhi : A list of Multi-State Cooperative Credit Societies against whom winding up process under Section 86 of the Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002 is taken and a Liquidator has been appointed, is given overleaf. In most of these societies, liquidation process is hampered due to non-availability of records, closure of society office, absconding promoters or being in jail, besides others.

An amount of Rs. 96.23 crore has been refunded to 43,940 depositors.

List of multi-State credit cooperative societies against whom action for winding up under Section 86 of the MSCS Act, 2002 has been taken and Liquidator has been appointed

Sl.No. Name of the Society State 1. Silver Finance & Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., U.T. of Chandigarh Chandigarh 2. Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Ahmedabad, Gujarat Gujarat 3. The Pfizer Employees Co-operative Credit Society Limited, Mumbai, Maharashtra Maharashtra 4. BhandaraLaxmi Multi State Credit Co-operative Society Limited, Bhandara, Maharashtra Maharashtra 5. ShriMahalaxmi Multi State Coop. Credit Society Ltd., Mumbai, Maharashtra Maharashtra 6. Shree Dhokeshwar Multi State Urban Cooperative Credit Society Ltd., Ahmednagar, Maharashtra Maharashtra 7. ShubhKalyan Multi State Cooperative Credit Society ltd., Osmanabad, Maharashtra Maharashtra 8. Kolpe-Patil Multi State Cooperative Credit Society Ltd., Pune, Maharashtra Maharashtra 9. Shrinath Multi State Urban Cooperative Credit Society Ltd., Ahmednagar, Maharashtra Maharashtra 10. Aditya Aarthik Niyojan Multi State Cooperatrive Credit Society Ltd., Pune, Maharashtra Maharashtra 11. Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni Multi State Cooperative Credit Society Ltd., Jalgaon, Maharashtra Maharashtra 12. Success Valley Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Shakarpur, Delhi New Delhi 13. Jyoti Credit & Savings Swablambi Sahakari Samiti Ltd., Mathura Road, New Delhi New Delhi 14. HBN Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., PashimVihar, New Delhi New Delhi 15. Crown Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Dwarka, Delhi New Delhi 16. Arthatatwa Multi State Credit Coop. Society Ltd., Bhubaneswar, Odisha Odisha 17. Swastik India Multi State Credit Cooperative Society ltd., Bhubaneswar, Odisha Odisha 18. Mideast Multi State Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneswar, Odisha Odisha 19. Utkal Multi State Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneshwar, Odisha Odisha 20. Sai Kishore Multi State Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneswar, Odisha Odisha 21. Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Multi-State Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneswar, Odisha Odisha 22. SLB Multistate Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneshwar, Odisha Odisha 23. Vista Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneshwar, Odisha Odisha 24. Micro Finance Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneswar, Odisha Odisha 25. Green India Multi State Members Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Ganjam, Odisha Odisha 26. Bhavishya Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Udaipur, Rajasthan Rajasthan 27. Marwar Urban Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Barmer, Rajasthan Rajasthan 28. Arbuda Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Dist. Sirohi, Rajasthan Rajasthan 29. Power Build Home Credit Cooperative Society Ltd. Jodhpur, Rajasthan Rajasthan 30. Sundaram Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Sirohi, Rajasthan Rajasthan 31. Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Barmer, Rajasthan Rajasthan 32. ShriKheteshwar Urban Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Sirohi, Rajasthan Rajasthan 33. Bharti Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Ajmer, Rajasthan Rajasthan 34. Apeshwar Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Sirohi, Rajasthan Rajasthan 35. Argosy Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Sirohi, Rajasthan Rajasthan 36. Sahyog Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Sirohi, Rajasthan Rajasthan 37. Capital Credit Cooperative Multi State Society Ltd., Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh 38. Anant-Nidhi Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh 39. Gab Gramya Vikas Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh 40. Prithvi Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh

This was stated by the Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.