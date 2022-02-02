Multi-State Cooperative Credit Societies, liquidation process is hampered due to non-availability of records

New Delhi : A list of Multi-State Cooperative Credit Societies against whom winding up process under Section 86 of the Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002 is taken and a Liquidator has been appointed, is given overleaf. In most of these societies, liquidation process is hampered due to non-availability of records, closure of society office, absconding promoters or being in jail, besides others.
An amount of Rs. 96.23 crore has been refunded to 43,940 depositors.
List of multi-State credit cooperative societies against whom action for winding up under Section 86 of the MSCS Act, 2002 has been taken and Liquidator has been appointed
|Sl.No.
|Name of the Society
|State
|1.
|Silver Finance & Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., U.T. of Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|2.
|Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|Gujarat
|3.
|The Pfizer Employees Co-operative Credit Society Limited, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Maharashtra
|4.
|BhandaraLaxmi Multi State Credit Co-operative Society Limited, Bhandara,
|Maharashtra
|Maharashtra
|5.
|ShriMahalaxmi Multi State Coop. Credit Society Ltd., Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Maharashtra
|6.
|Shree Dhokeshwar Multi State Urban Cooperative Credit Society Ltd., Ahmednagar,
|Maharashtra
|Maharashtra
|7.
|ShubhKalyan Multi State Cooperative Credit Society ltd., Osmanabad, Maharashtra
|Maharashtra
|8.
|Kolpe-Patil Multi State Cooperative Credit Society Ltd., Pune, Maharashtra
|Maharashtra
|9.
|Shrinath Multi State Urban Cooperative Credit Society Ltd., Ahmednagar,
|Maharashtra
|Maharashtra
|10.
|Aditya Aarthik Niyojan Multi State Cooperatrive Credit Society Ltd., Pune,
|Maharashtra
|Maharashtra
|11.
|Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni Multi State Cooperative Credit Society Ltd., Jalgaon,
|Maharashtra
|Maharashtra
|12.
|Success Valley Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Shakarpur, Delhi
|New Delhi
|13.
|Jyoti Credit & Savings Swablambi Sahakari Samiti Ltd., Mathura Road, New Delhi
|New Delhi
|14.
|HBN Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., PashimVihar, New Delhi
|New Delhi
|15.
|Crown Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Dwarka, Delhi
|New Delhi
|16.
|Arthatatwa Multi State Credit Coop. Society Ltd., Bhubaneswar, Odisha
|Odisha
|17.
|Swastik India Multi State Credit Cooperative Society ltd., Bhubaneswar, Odisha
|Odisha
|18.
|Mideast Multi State Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneswar, Odisha
|Odisha
|19.
|Utkal Multi State Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneshwar, Odisha
|Odisha
|20.
|Sai Kishore Multi State Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneswar, Odisha
|Odisha
|21.
|Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Multi-State Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneswar,
|Odisha
|Odisha
|22.
|SLB Multistate Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneshwar, Odisha
|Odisha
|23.
|Vista Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneshwar, Odisha
|Odisha
|24.
|Micro Finance Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneswar, Odisha
|Odisha
|25.
|Green India Multi State Members Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Ganjam, Odisha
|Odisha
|26.
|Bhavishya Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Udaipur, Rajasthan
|Rajasthan
|27.
|Marwar Urban Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Barmer, Rajasthan
|Rajasthan
|28.
|Arbuda Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Dist. Sirohi, Rajasthan
|Rajasthan
|29.
|Power Build Home Credit Cooperative Society Ltd. Jodhpur, Rajasthan
|Rajasthan
|30.
|Sundaram Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Sirohi, Rajasthan
|Rajasthan
|31.
|Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Barmer, Rajasthan
|Rajasthan
|32.
|ShriKheteshwar Urban Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Sirohi, Rajasthan
|Rajasthan
|33.
|Bharti Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Ajmer, Rajasthan
|Rajasthan
|34.
|Apeshwar Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Sirohi, Rajasthan
|Rajasthan
|35.
|Argosy Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Sirohi, Rajasthan
|Rajasthan
|36.
|Sahyog Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Sirohi, Rajasthan
|Rajasthan
|37.
|Capital Credit Cooperative Multi State Society Ltd., Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh
|Uttar Pradesh
|38.
|Anant-Nidhi Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|Uttar Pradesh
|39.
|Gab Gramya Vikas Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|Uttar Pradesh
|40.
|Prithvi Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|Uttar Pradesh
This was stated by the Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.