Multi-State Cooperative Credit Societies, liquidation process is hampered due to non-availability of records

New Delhi : A list of Multi-State Cooperative Credit Societies against whom winding up process under Section 86 of the Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002 is taken and a Liquidator has been appointed, is given overleaf. In most of these societies, liquidation process is hampered due to non-availability of records, closure of society office, absconding promoters or being in jail, besides others.

An amount of Rs. 96.23 crore has been refunded to 43,940 depositors.

 

List of multi-State credit cooperative societies against whom action for winding up under Section 86 of the MSCS Act, 2002 has been taken and Liquidator has been appointed

Sl.No. Name of the Society State
1. Silver Finance & Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., U.T. of Chandigarh Chandigarh
2. Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Ahmedabad, Gujarat Gujarat
3. The Pfizer Employees Co-operative Credit Society Limited, Mumbai, Maharashtra Maharashtra
4. BhandaraLaxmi  Multi  State  Credit  Co-operative  Society  Limited,  Bhandara, Maharashtra
  Maharashtra  
5. ShriMahalaxmi Multi State Coop. Credit Society Ltd., Mumbai, Maharashtra Maharashtra
6. Shree Dhokeshwar Multi State Urban Cooperative Credit Society Ltd., Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
  Maharashtra  
7. ShubhKalyan Multi State Cooperative Credit Society ltd., Osmanabad, Maharashtra Maharashtra
8. Kolpe-Patil Multi State Cooperative Credit Society Ltd., Pune, Maharashtra Maharashtra
9. Shrinath  Multi  State  Urban  Cooperative  Credit  Society  Ltd.,  Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
  Maharashtra  
10. Aditya Aarthik Niyojan  Multi  State  Cooperatrive  Credit  Society  Ltd.,  Pune, Maharashtra
  Maharashtra  
11. Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni Multi State Cooperative Credit Society Ltd., Jalgaon, Maharashtra
  Maharashtra  
12. Success Valley Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Shakarpur, Delhi New Delhi
13. Jyoti Credit & Savings Swablambi Sahakari Samiti Ltd., Mathura Road, New Delhi New Delhi
14. HBN Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., PashimVihar, New Delhi New Delhi
15. Crown Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Dwarka, Delhi New Delhi
16. Arthatatwa Multi State Credit Coop. Society Ltd., Bhubaneswar, Odisha Odisha
17. Swastik India Multi State Credit Cooperative Society ltd., Bhubaneswar, Odisha Odisha
18. Mideast Multi State Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneswar, Odisha Odisha
19. Utkal Multi State Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneshwar, Odisha Odisha
20. Sai Kishore Multi State Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneswar, Odisha Odisha
21. Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Multi-State Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneswar, Odisha
  Odisha  
22. SLB Multistate Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneshwar, Odisha Odisha
23. Vista Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneshwar, Odisha Odisha
24. Micro Finance Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Bhubaneswar, Odisha Odisha
25. Green India Multi State Members Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Ganjam, Odisha Odisha
26. Bhavishya Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Udaipur, Rajasthan Rajasthan
27. Marwar Urban Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Barmer, Rajasthan Rajasthan
28. Arbuda Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Dist. Sirohi, Rajasthan Rajasthan
29. Power Build Home Credit Cooperative Society Ltd. Jodhpur, Rajasthan Rajasthan
30. Sundaram Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Sirohi, Rajasthan Rajasthan
31. Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Barmer, Rajasthan Rajasthan
32. ShriKheteshwar Urban Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Sirohi, Rajasthan Rajasthan
33. Bharti Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Ajmer, Rajasthan Rajasthan
34. Apeshwar Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Sirohi, Rajasthan Rajasthan
35. Argosy Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Sirohi, Rajasthan Rajasthan
36. Sahyog Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Sirohi, Rajasthan Rajasthan
37. Capital Credit Cooperative Multi State Society Ltd., Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh
38. Anant-Nidhi Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh
39. Gab Gramya Vikas Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh
40. Prithvi Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh

 

This was stated by the Minister of Cooperation,  Amit Shah in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.

