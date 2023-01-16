Mukteswar Dance Festival enters into the Second evening with Odissi Flavour and Fervour

Bhubaneswar: Organised by the Department of Odia Language, Literature & Culture in association with Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi, the Mukteswar Dance Festival witnessed more visitors on the second evening.

The programme started with Shiva Vandana by Prafulla Chandra Behera along with his group invoking the blessing of Lord Shiva “Shiva Vandana – Tume hin Aarambha Tume hin Shesha Om Namah Shivaya”. The Solo Dance started by Harekrushna Dhal, his first item was Bho Samboo and invocation on the lotus feet of Lord Shiva, the very first cosmic dance as Natraj followed by Abhinaya Vali Mokshya Choreographed by Guru Pravat Kumar Swain, Music Composition by Guru Sukanta Kumar Kundu, Rhythm by Guru Dhaneswar Swain and script, concept and voiceover by Dr. Srinibas Ghatuary. The second item was duet performed by Trilochan Sahoo & Prasanti Jena who presented Hamswadhwani Pallavi set to Rag-Hanswadhani and Taal- Ek Taali followed by Dasavatar set to Rag-Kalayana and Tal-Jhampa coming from Gita Govinda written and composed by the poet Jaydeva. The music was composed by Pt. Bhubaneswar Mishra, Choreographed by Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra and the dance directed by Guru Sujata Mohapatra. The group Odissi Dance by the dancers from Sankalpa led by Guru Kasturi Pattanaik started with Uma Maheswar Stotram written by Adi Shankaracharya followed by Narayani Pallavi based on Raag-Narayani and Taal-Ektali. Their next presentation was Abhinaya – Maare Baano Dhara Shravana and the concluding item was Nirvan is the creative alternative to Mokshya. The dance was choreographed by Guru Kasturi Pattanaik.

The dignitaries who grace the occasion by lighting the lamp were Dr. (Prof.) Priyambada Mohanty Hejmadi, Eminent Odissi Danseuse & Former VC, Sambalpur University; Dr. Manmatha Kumar Satapathy, Vice President, Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi; Ranjan Kumar Das, Director & Special Secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture and Dr. Sangita Gosain, Former Chief Executive, GKCM Odissi Research Centre. The programme was anchored by Dr. Srinibas Ghatuary and Sanhati Pani. Officers/ Staffs from Odia Language, Literature & Culture and Odisha Sangita Nataka Akademi were coordinating during the festival. The festival was live telecast in DD-Bharti and Live streaming in Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department social media platforms.