Mukteswar Dance Festival concluded

Bhubaneswar : The three day Mukteswar Dance Festival organized by Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, Government of Odisha in association with Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi at the magnificent Mukteswar Temple ended with spellbinding performances of Odissi by renowned Odissi dancers of national and international repute showcasing the varied items of Odissi repertoire. It was as if the dancing damsels coming alive out of the 10th century AD monument Mukteswar Temple, indisputably one of the most refined and beautiful temples of Odisha.

The evening’s programme was started after lighting the lamp by Sulachana Das, Hon’ble Mayor, Bhubaneswar; Ranjan Kumar Das, Director & Special Secretary, Odia Language, Literature & Culture; Dr. Manmatha Kumar Satapathy, Vice President, Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi and Dr. Sangita Gosain, Former Chief Executive, GKCM Odissi Research Centre.

The first programme of the evening was the Chorus in honour of Lord Shiva eulogizing the glory of Lord Shiva presented by Eminent Music Director Guru Nimakanta Routray and his group. Renowned Odissi danseuse Shikata Das started her programme with Abihinaya Nandika Keshari set to Raga Mallika and Taal-Malika. The dance was choreographed by Guru Shikata Das, music composition was made by Guru Swapneswar Chakraborty and rhythm by Guru Sachidananda Das. In duet Himansu Kumar Ray and Diptiranjan Baral who presented Rudra Mandala which describes the presiding deity of Ekamra Pitha Lord Shiva in three forms Rudra, Mahakala and Nataraja. The concluding presentation of concluding evening was a Group Odissi presentation by Srjan, Bhubaneswar. Their first item was Shiva Tandava Stotram music composed by Pt. Bhubaneswar Mishra and Choreographed by Guru Ratikanta Mohapatra followed by Pallavi set to Raga – Shankaravarana and Tala- Ekatali. Their last item was Vande Suryam, the Sanskrit lyric was done by Pt. Nityananda Misra, music was Agnimitra Behera and dance was choreographed by Guru Ratikant Mohapatra.

The programme was anchored by Dr. (En.) Srinibas Ghatuary and Sanhati Pani. Officers/ Staffs from Odia Language, Literature & Culture and Odisha Sangeet Nataka Akademi were co-ordinating during the festival. The lighting of the event was conducted by Debiprasad Mishra.