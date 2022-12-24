Mukhyamantri is a plan to change the lives of the poor : CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that on January 4, 2023, there will be a programme for distribution of rights to land owners under the Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu-Adhikar Yojana in Tikamgarh district. District Administration Tikamgarh should ensure better preparation for the programme. The Chief Minister said that this is the first programme of Awasiya Bhu Adhikar Yojana in the state, in which there is no room for shortcoming.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the programme to be held in Tikamgarh under the Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu-Adhikar Yojana today at his residence. Collector and other officers joined virtually.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that apart from Tikamgarh, title deeds of land will be provided on this day in other districts of the state as well. He said that preparations should be made to provide 50 thousand land rights letters through this programme in the state. In Tikamgarh district, land rights letters worth Rs 194 crore will be provided to more than 10,000 beneficiaries. The programme of Tikamgarh district will be held at Bagaj Mata Mandir village Sunderpur. He instructed for better publicity of the programme from now on.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that on this day the Ban Sujara group water supply scheme of Tikamgarh district will start. This scheme will benefit the people of 201 villages of the district. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that people of all 201 villages should bring urns in the programme.

Collector Tikamgarh informed about the preparations for the programme. He said that beneficiaries from every tehsil of the district would reach the programme venue.