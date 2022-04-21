Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana started again from Nasrullaganj: MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s ambitious “Kanya Vivah Yojana” was started again today from Nasrullaganj in Sehore district. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan along with his wife Smt. Sadhna Singh welcomed the wedding procession. In the first event of the scheme, the marriage procession of 457 bridegrooms was taken out simultaneously. At the time of welcome the procession, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was accompanied by the Minister in-charge of Sehore district Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary and MP Shri Ramakant Bhargava. The distance of the wedding ceremony venue from the Mandi courtyard of Nasrullaganj is one kilometer. The route of the procession was decorated very beautifully, which was worth seeing. On the way of the procession, welcome gates were made at different places. In Nasrullaganj, the procession was accorded a grand welcome by the women, children and the large groups of people by showering flowers with enthusiasm. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan greeted the people by showering flowers in an open jeep in the procession.
The famous band of Narsinghgarh was included in the procession. The horses were also dancing on hearing the sound of the band. This scene of the procession looked very amazing and unforgettable. There were grand fireworks to welcome the procession. The procession was also attended by the relatives of the bridegrooms and a large number of people of Nasrullaganj, who were gracing the procession by dancing. Serial numbers were given to all the bridegrooms by the district administration, which were also inscribed on the bride’s altar. Due to this, the bridegrooms did not face any kind of problem on the arrival of the procession.
It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today started Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana from Nasrullaganj. Under the scheme, financial assistance of 55 thousand is provided to the girl. This includes household goods worth Rs. 38 thousand, cheque of Rs. 11 thousand and Rs. 6 thousand for other arrangement