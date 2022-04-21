Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana started again from Nasrullaganj: MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The famous band of Narsinghgarh was included in the procession. The horses were also dancing on hearing the sound of the band. This scene of the procession looked very amazing and unforgettable. There were grand fireworks to welcome the procession. The procession was also attended by the relatives of the bridegrooms and a large number of people of Nasrullaganj, who were gracing the procession by dancing. Serial numbers were given to all the bridegrooms by the district administration, which were also inscribed on the bride’s altar. Due to this, the bridegrooms did not face any kind of problem on the arrival of the procession.

It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today started Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana from Nasrullaganj. Under the scheme, financial assistance of 55 thousand is provided to the girl. This includes household goods worth Rs. 38 thousand, cheque of Rs. 11 thousand and Rs. 6 thousand for other arrangement