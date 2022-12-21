MSP of cotton fixed at Rs. 6080 per quintal for Medium Staple and Rs. 6380 per quintal for Long Staple for 2022-23 season (01.10.2022-30.09.2023) which are approx. 6% over the last cotton season 2021-22 price

The Union Minister of State for Textiles, Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today shared that Government has approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme on 08.09.2021 with an approved outlay of Rs.10,683crore over a five year period to promote production of MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Products of Technical Textiles in the country to enable textiles industry to achieve size and scale and to become competitive. Financial Year 2022-23 and 2023-24 are gestation periods under the PLI scheme for Textiles. Performance years commences from financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29. The disbursal under the scheme would commence from 2025 onwards.

The details of textiles & apparel exports including handicrafts during the last five years are as follows:

(USD bn)

Commodity 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 India’s textiles & apparel exports including handicrafts 37.55 38.40 35.18 31.59 44.44

Source: DGCIS provisional data, figures are rounded off

No centralized data is being maintained.

Government is implementing various schemes viz, PradhanMantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA), SAMARTH (Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector), Silk Samagra, National Handloom Development Programme, National Handicraft Development Programme, Integrated Wool Development Programme (IWDP), National Technical Textile Mission (NTTM), Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks (SITP) etc. catering exclusively for development of textile sector in the country. Further, Government is promoting production of MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Products of Technical Textiles in the country through Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles.

India has so far signed 13 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) including recently concluded agreement with UAE and Australia; and 6 Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) with various trading partners. In order to boost export of textiles products, Government extended continuation of Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) on exports of Apparel/Garments and Made-ups. Further, textiles products not covered under the RoSCTL are covered under Remissions of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) along with other products.

Government also provides financial support to various Export Promotion Councils and Trade Bodies engaged in promotion of textiles and garments exports, for organising and participating in trade fairs, exhibitions, buyer-seller meets etc.

Government fixes Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) of 22 mandated agricultural crops including two varieties of Cotton (Medium Staple) and Cotton (Long Staple) on the basis of recommendation of Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP), after considering the views of State Governments and Central Ministries/ Departments concerned and other relevant factors.

The Union Budget for 2018-19 had announced the pre-determined principle to keep MSP at levels of one and half times of the cost of production. Accordingly, Government has increased the MSPs for all mandated Kharif, Rabi and commercial crops with a return of atleast 50 percent over all India weighted average cost of production from the agricultural year 2018-19 onwards. In line with the same principle, Government has announced the increase MSP for all mandated crops.

MSP of cotton has been fixed at Rs. 6080 per quintal for (Medium Staple) and at Rs. 6380 per quintal for (Long Staple) for 2022-23 season (01.10.2022-30.09.2023) which are approx. 6% over the last cotton season 2021-22 price.

There are 64 participants in PLI Scheme for textiles. The scheme is expected to lead to investment of Rs. 19,798 crore and generate employment for 2.45 lakhs persons. The PLI Scheme for Textiles is being implemented on pan India basis. The selected companies will be eligible to get incentives on achieving the threshold investment and threshold/ incremental turnover.