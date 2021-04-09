“MSMEs should upgrade on technology & not cut corners for offering best quality products to tap the high potential of supplies to CAPFs”

New Delhi: Government of India is keen to offer numerous opportunities to the Indian companies especially the MSMEs in manufacturing of defence and security products for CAPFs. It is for the MSMEs to take this opportunity. The Prime Minister has launched the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission under which we assure that any procurement below a certain amount will be through the Indian MSME manufacturers only. We are ensuring that our domestic players get a level playing field, mentioned Mr. Vivek Bharadwaj, IAS, Additional Secretary (PM), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India in National Conference on Indigenization Requirements of Paramilitary Forces: Opportunities for MSMEs organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mr. Vivek Bharadwaj also added that last year, the Government stated that all the financial data of Indians should be stored in India itself. While the companies said that the system will collapse but later all the foreign players shifted to storing the data in the servers located in India itself.

Mr. Bharadwaj mentioned that the Hon’ble Home Minister has mentioned that whatever may be the amount, all the clothing and tentage items will be taken from MSMEs (domestic manufacturers). Now it is for the MSMEs to take forward this initiative of the government.

He emphasized that it is pivotal for MSMEs to upgrade their technologies. We at the forces can’t afford to trust the outdated or a low quality product. It is also the responsibility of MSMEs, not to cut corners but to make products which Indian Forces should be proud of and other forces should also think of adapting them.

Shri Ajay Kumar Yadav, IPS IG (Provision), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) mentioned that we have invited the industry to come up with the latest technologies and solutions in products like Bullet Proof Morcha, Door Frame Metal Detector, Armored Vehicles, Bullet Proof Vehicles, UBGL, Baggage Scanners and many more.

Shri Saurabh Tripathi, IPS IG (Provision), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) mentioned that he expects the industry to come forward and participate in the procurement process. They are willing to handhold them in supplying the needs to paramilitary forces.

Shri Shalin, IPS IG (Provision), National Security Guard (NSG) shared that the government is not getting good quality solutions from the industry and it’s time to accelerate the pace of using good quality products to give ignition to the industry development.

Shri Anand Swaroop, IPS IG (Provision), Indo Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) mentioned that indigenized communication equipment, arms and ammunition are the products in which the industry can help and the Paramilitary Forces have huge requirements of these products.

Shri Udayan Banerjee IG (Provision), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) opined that bulletproof jacket manufacturers should take care of quality as they are failing in fabric tests. He highlighted that the manufactures should make products that are durable, strong, and come at a reasonable price.

Shri R S Kataria DIG, Border Security Force (BSF) mentioned that the products in which industry can help include Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal, Anti-Spike Coats, Bullet Proof Jackets and Helmets and Sensors to detect tunnel digging. He further mentioned that the quality of the product should be high and weight should be as less as possible for the forces to carry.

Col R K Yadav Colonel Provisioning, Assam Rifles mentioned that the GeM portal needs to be updated with a more variety of vehicles like 4×4, BS6 to be listed on the portal.

Mr. Vaibhav Gupta, Director, MKU Ltd in his speech recognized the contribution of Ministry of Science and Technology and presented the range of solution which they are providing to the services.

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in his presidential address lauded the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Ministry of Home Affairs for seamlessly steering through this pandemic and ensure overall management of the pandemic at ground zero.

He deliberated the reforms announced by the Government for defense production to boost Indian Defense and Homeland Security Industry during and in the post-Covid era. These measures are giving a big impetus to local manufacturing and especially to a large number of defense MSMEs with many of them working on niche technologies. The Government aims at achieving substantive self-reliance in the design, development, and production of equipment, weapon systems, and platforms required for defense and homeland security by creating conditions conducive for Indian private industry to play an active role in this endeavor.

We are aware that there are consistent efforts by the Government to modernize the Paramilitary forces and the State police to cope up with the changing needs of internal security. The key essence to making our Paramilitary Forces self-reliant is to promote indigenization at all levels of manufacturing of defense and security products. The Indian defense and security companies are competent to manufacture and supply for the current and future needs of our Paramilitary Forces. Many of them are working on the most advanced technologies and have even tied up with global OEMs for the transfer of technology, said Mr. Aggarwal.

PHD Chamber is keen to work with the Paramilitary Forces in their indigenization effort and would like to offer our reach across the industry for the Forces to share their requirements with them. We are willing to act as a facilitator in enhancing the relationship between the Forces and the Indian defense industry aiming towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat, said Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal.

Mr. M K Gupta, Chairman, Defence & HLS Committee, PHD Chamber while sharing industry perspective mentioned that the much-awaited measures which are recently announced by the Government for the growth of the Indian defense and Internal Security sector are a welcome step and will certainly fuel the growth of the defense MSMEs. The units should look at not just producing for the Indian needs but also explore export opportunities. Global OEMs are open to sourcing from India.

Mr. Rudra Shriram, Co-Chair, Defence & HLS Committee, PHD Chamber moderated the Conference and discussed the challenges and opportunities faced in the industry amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Shri Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, PHD Chamber while proposing a formal vote of thanks to all the delegates and participants mentioned that PHD Chamber has a plethora of Industry partners which could work for providing suitable and timely solutions to the Government

Mr. Vivek Seigell, Assistant Secretary General, PHD. Chamber gave introductory remarks and the conference was attended by many industry stalwarts around the nation.