MSMEs Provide Valuable Internships for Technical Students to Gain Real-World Skills

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has a network of Technology Centres(TCs) in various sectors like General Engineering, Electronic System Design and Manufacturing, Automobile, Leather and Footwear, Sports Goods etc. across the country. Some of the TCs have collaboration with academic institutions like Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs), government and private engineering colleges etc. for internship programs. The TCs impart short term industrial training/internship as part of AICTE course curriculum to the youth. The National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Ni-MSME) under the Ministry is providing internships for students of several educational institutions like IIIT Design Management, Andhra Pradesh, Institute of Public Enterprises, Hyderabad, Hissar Agricultural University Haryana, Rajeev Gandhi National Institute for Youth Development, Tamil Nadu etc. The students are given an opportunity to be part of Ni-MSME research, training and consultancy projects and publish articles and papers in reputed journals.