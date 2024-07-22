MSMEs Embrace the Digital Age: Transformative Strategies for Success

Ministry of MSME has undertaken several initiatives to access modern technology and digital transformation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These inter-alia, include Udyam Registration,MSME Champions Portal, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), msmemart.com ,MSME SAMBANDH for monitoring of procurement by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) from Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) and MSME SAMADHAAN portals for filling applications regarding delayed payment.

The Ministry has been running various schemes to enable MSMEs access modern technologies and digital transformation. These inter alia include MSME Green Investment and Financing for Transformation Scheme (MSE GIFT Scheme), MSE Scheme for Promotion and Investment in Circular Economy (MSE SPICE Scheme), MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification Scheme, Trade Enablement and Marketing (TEAM) Scheme.