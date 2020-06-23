MSME sector is the backbone of the economy, has helped the Indian Navy in being on the forefront in Indigenisation

New Delhi: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted an Industry Interactive Webinar on “Indigenisation and Modernisation Requirements of Indian Navy” with an arena of experts from the Indian Navy and Industry.

R Adm. S N Alamanda, VSM, ACOM (Modernisation), Indian Navy praised PHD Chamber for being in forefront in helping the industry members through various representations and initiatives. He showed gratitude towards the COVID-19 warriors who have been on the working diligently. He also lauded the MSMEs for the development of in-house technology and manufacturing of medical supplies such as masks, ventilators to cater to the immediate need of the nation and world.

R Adm. S N Alamanda said that in times of COVID-19, the Indian Navy ships have travelled to various parts of the world to reach out to our citizens as a part of ‘Operation Samudra Setu’. We are committed to our citizens and motherland as always and continue to meet every challenge that comes our way. It is essential to understand that the Indian Navy remains to a major maritime power in the Indian Ocean and plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the national security in maritime domain.

R Adm. S N Alamanda highlighted that there is a change in the geopolitical domain due to which there is an expansion in our role and responsibility. This drives the necessity to widen the inventories of weapons, raw materials, and equipment. We need to shift our focus towards Indigenisation as a driving principle for the Indian Navy. He gave a brief history of the various Indigenisation initiatives taken by the Indian Navy for the past few decades and their success factors.

We have built a lot of Indianized ships and submarines while more are in pipeline. We are honored to our stakeholders especially the MSMEs for local manufacturing of equipment, machinery technology, and other raw materials. He explained the role of MSME in naval projects and daily activities which gives a supportive cushion to the Indian Navy. MSME is the backbone of our country and it has huge potential to go in-house and expand local manufacturing capability. Now it’s time for our MSMEs to garner opportunities to build their relations with industry stakeholders, said R Adm. S N Alamanda.

Talking about government initiatives and schemes, he said that these will help in making the Indian Navy and other industry more successful. He highlighted the key requirements in the defense industry for the newcomers which include quality, adherence to timely deadlines, and cost-effective. He also apprised with the challenges the companies can face which include high-volumes, industry protocols, maintenance services, and long term requirements. The Indian Navy will focus on technology especially in fight category, direct energy weapons, AI, smart sensors, radars, batteries, and green energy practices. He invited PHD Chamber to organise the visits to the Indian Navy ships for the Industry members for them to understand the naval requirements and business opportunities with Indian Navy.

Cmde. R K Kamboj, Cmde (Indigenisation), Indian Navy gave a detailed presentation on ‘Indigenisation in Indian Navy, Opportunities for Industry’ where he gave insights about the future requirements and the intent of working with the industry. He shared the guiding documents on indigenization roadmap available with the Indian Navy presently. The presentation was focused on giving a basic understanding of the various initiatives and requirements of the Indian Navy to be sourced from the industry and defence start-ups who wish to work with the Indian Navy in the future. He also gave a brief about the projects, programs, and initiatives undertaken by the Indian Navy to expand and grow for catering to the needs of the future.

Capt. Sandeep Kumar, Capt. (Naval Plans), Indian Navy gave an insightful presentation on the ‘Modernisation Perspective of the Indian Navy (Future Procurements & Projects)’. He talked about the vision and mission of the Indian Navy, a brief of the past projects, the involvement of Indian Industries in the past and their requirements for the future.

Talking about modernisation, he highlighted that the Indian Navy aims to achieve total indigenisation and act as a catalyst for employment generation, skill development and contribute to the growth of the Indian Economy. He shared the projects progressed indigenously and the future shipbuilding projects which include aircraft carriers, next-generation destroyers (NGD), multi-purpose vessels, and many more. He deliberated about the opportunities available for smaller shipyards, future platforms and expectations from the industry.

Cmde. (Retd.), Mukesh Bhargava, VP & Board Member, L&T Defence in his deliberation talked about the projects undertaken by L&T Defence and how the industry has helped in supporting the Navy for Indigenisation of products and services. He lauded the economic support package announced by the Government of India. He also invited PHD Chamber to organise a Buyer Seller meet with L&T involving all the MSME Members.

Cmde. (Retd.) S K Patel, Advisor (Quality-Defence Products), Solar Group gave an outline on the importance of indigenization which helps to ensure quality, meet the requirements and inclusive development of the industry. He also lauded the initiatives taken by the industry.

The other esteemed Panelists who deliberated in the webinar were Rear Adml (Retd.) D M Sudan, Advisor, Defence and HLS Committee, PHD Chamber; Capt. Vikram Maharan (Retd.), Director, Aerospace & Defence, USISPF, and Mr. Gulshan Ratan, GM, GRSE. on the growing need and importance of indigenisation.

Mr. M K Gupta, Chairman, Defence and HLS Committee, PHD Chamber in his welcome address deliberated about the overview of the defense industry and the growing need for Indigenisation and Modernization of raw materials and ship making of Indian Navy. He talked about the reforms and measures initiated by the Government will go a long way in giving the Indian Navy a holistic approach towards business, defence and security.

Mr. Vikram Sahgal, Co-Chairman, Defence and HLS Committee, PHD Chamber, his concluding remark appreciated all the speakers for their wonderful insights about the Indian Navy and assured that PHD Chamber will always remain in full solidarity to support the industry and members. He also delivered a formal vote of thanks to all the esteemed delegates and participants.

The webinar was moderated by Mr. Vivek Seigell, Principal Director, PHD Chamber. The Webinar was supported by Star Wire, Micron Instruments Pvt Limited and Solar Group of Industries with India Strategic as Media Partner. The webinar witnessed participants of more than 120 industry stalwarts all around the country.

