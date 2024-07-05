MSME Sector Employment Jumps to 20.2 Crore

The employment reported by India’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) has surpassed 20.2 crore, according to the MSME Ministry’s Udyam registration portal. This represents a 66% increase from 12.1 crore jobs in July last year. Of the total workforce, 4.54 crore are women. Currently, 4.68 crore MSMEs are registered, with micro-enterprises making up the majority. The Finance Ministry noted a 5.3-fold increase in MSME employment since Udyam’s launch in July 2020. Simplified registration and clear definitions have helped these enterprises benefit from various government incentives.