MSME Sector Creates Millions of Jobs: Government Highlights Employment Opportunities

Government implements various schemes to promote MSME Sector. These include Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Procurement and Marketing Support (PMS) scheme, Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGSMSE), Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of traditional Industries (SFURTI), A Scheme for Promotion of Innovation, Rural Industry & Entrepreneurship (ASPIRE) etc. The focus of PMEGP is exclusively on employment generation by setting up of new micro enterprises.

Details of employment in MSME sector as per Udyam and Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) during the last 3 years are given below:

(No. of MSMEs & Employment in Lakhs)

FY Total MSMEs Registered Employment Udyam UAP Total Udyam UAP Total 2021-22 51.36 – 51.36 349.54 – 349.54 2022-23 72.33 13.32 85.66 446.95 133.25 460.27 2023-24 96.00 153.14 249.13 559.13 185.46 744.59

The details of estimated employment generated under PMEGP during the last 3 years are given below:

Year No. of Units Assisted MM Subsidy (Rs. Cr) Estimated Employment Generated* Average project size (Rs. Lakh) Total Loan Sanctioned (Rs. Cr) FY2021-22 1,03,219 2,977.66 8,25,752 9.01 8,773.23 FY2022-23 85,167 2,722.17 6,81,336 10.04 8,084.74 FY2023-24 89,118 3,093.88 7,12,944 11.14 9,385.00

* The average employment per unit is estimated to be 8.

As per data available on Udyam registration and Udyam Assist Platform, employment is reported to be 7.44 crore in FY2023-24 as compared to the employment of 3.49 crore reported during FY2021-22. Under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, the average annual estimated employment generation per unit during the last three years is 8. Further, as reported by RBI, credit disbursement to MSMEs has been increased from 16.97 lakh crores in FY2022-23 to 22.04 lakh crore in FY2023-24, indicating higher credit disbursement to the MSME sector. Under PMEGP, the loan sanctioned to micro enterprises has increased from Rs. 8,773.23 Crore in FY 2021-22 to Rs. 9,385.00 Crore in FY 2023-24.

Steps taken by Government to encourage MSME units and employment opportunities in MSME sector include:

Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP):

Maximum project cost admissible has been enhanced from Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh for manufacturing sector and from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh for service sector. Applicants from Aspirational districts and transgenders have been included in Special Category. Industries related to animal husbandry like dairy, poultry, aquaculture, insects (bees, sericulture, etc.) have been allowed under the scheme. COVID years i.e., FY2020-21 and FY2021-22 have been exempted while considering profitability of existing PMEGP/ Rural Employment Generation Programme / MUDRA units applying for 2nd Loan under PMEGP. No mandatory EDP for project cost up to Rs. 2 lakh and shorter period of training (up to 5 days) for projects up to Rs. 5 lakh.