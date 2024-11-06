MSME Ministry Successfully Concludes Special Campaign 4.0 with Positive Outcomes

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), along with its attached/ subordinate organisations and field formations, actively carried out all activities under Special Campaign 4.0 , successfully meeting its objectives. Under the implementation phase, during 2ndto 31st October 2024, the Campaign focused significantly on reduction of pendency across various domains, saturation of Swachhata, and institutionalizing cleanliness initiatives. Key Achievements

The following key achievements were attained by the Ministry and its field formations during Special Campaign 4.0 :

a) Effective Disposal of Pending items and Strengthening of File Management System:

During the Campaign, the Ministry of MSME and its field formations have achieved 100% accomplishment on the targets set on 10 parameters (namely, disposal of PMO references, inter-ministerial references, public grievances & appeals, cleanliness campaigns, review of physical & e-files, and freeing up of space) and more than 80% of the targets set for other 03 parameters (namely, disposal of MP references and Parliamentary assurances, disposal of redundant items etc.)

A total of 10,291 physical files have been reviewed, resulting in weeding out of 2,209 files. Also, 905 e-office files have been reviewed and 329 e-files closed.

b) Nationwide Cleanliness Drive:

654 cleanliness campaigns were conducted across various office sites, with cleaning of a total area of 43,342 sq. ft and over 10,140 sq. ft. of area cleaned at Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialization (MGIRI) alone, generating a revenue of Rs 21.84 lakh through the disposal of obsolete items.

c) Technology Enablement and Digitisation:

(i). As a first-time initiative towards maximum governance based on infusion of technology upto the field formations of the Ministry, an MSME instance of the SCDPM portal of DARPG has been created to collect and update data on the progress attained under the Special Campaign 4.0 from all field formations. This online system with automated aggregations enables real-time updates, sharing of best practices and provides snapshots of an organization/field office-wise scenario.

(ii). A special Event Icon has been created on the Ministry’s Web Page to spread awareness about Swachhata Campaign and Special Campaign 4.0 . Additionally, a Dashboard has been developed for uploading details and photos of activities/events organized by field offices and organizations under the Campaign. This initiative has facilitated easy access, better coordination, cohesive approach, streamlining updation of report on daily activities by the field formations.

(iii). Executive Dashboard to Monitor Pendency: A dedicated Executive Dashboard has been created and integrated with the MSME instance of Intra Gov Portal to facilitate early disposal of tasks in the Ministry through proper monitoring at all levels. The dashboard has been integrated with 6 crucial APIs, namely, CPGRAMS (Centralized Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System), RTI (Right to Information), LIMBS (Legal Information Management and Briefing System), PIB (Press Information Bureau), e-OFFICE, and APMS (Audit Para Monitoring System) that are administered by different Ministries/Departments of the Government of India. This integration enhances the Dashboard s functionality, streamlining various administrative processes and improving overall efficiency in the Ministry’s operations, and timely disposal of references.

d)Online Swachhata Pledge: Ministry of MSME created a link for Swachhata e-pledge on its website to enable not only the officials in field formations spread across the country, but also extension of the initiative to the MSME ecosystem at large with inclusion of registered MSMEs, Industry & MSME Associations and citizen at large. On 2nd October, 2024, an online Swachhta Pledge was administered by Hon ble Minister of MSME on 2nd October, 2024 for all employees of the M/o Ministry, its organizations and field formations, in a hybrid mode. Around 3600 officers/staff members took Swachhta Pledge on the same day. More than 35,000 Swachhata pledges have been taken by Entrepreneurs, Officers/Staff members, Organisations etc. under Special Campaign 4.0 on this feature that has been enabled on the website of the Ministry.

e) Women’s Health and Hygiene:

The Ministry of MSME and its organizations have taken significant steps to promote women’s health and hygiene, including the following:

(i). Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialization (MGIRI), Wardha, Maharashtra, under the Ministry of MSME, has installed sanitary pad disposal machines at three strategic locations:

Ladies restrooms in MGIRI Campus, Wardha; Kai. Anandrao Meghe Vidyalaya and Junior College, Borgaon Meghe, Wardha, Maharashtra; and Mahila Ashram Buniyadi Vidyalaya, Sevagram Road, Wardha.

This initiative, aims to provide a safe, hygienic, and environmentally responsible method for disposing of menstrual waste. The installation of these machines promotes public health and reduces environmental impact.

(ii). National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (NSIC), a CPSE under the Ministry has also installed sanitary napkin vending machines at its Head Office in New Delhi, supporting menstrual hygiene management for its women employees.

These initiatives collectively demonstrate the Ministry’s commitment to creating hygienic, comfortable and inclusive facilities for all users, aligning with broader goals of promoting public health, environmental sustainability and gender equity in the workplace and educational institutions.

(iii). The Ministry of MSME has also undertaken to install sanitary napkins vending machines at Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi, as a part of CSR initiative of NSIC.

f) Innovative Practices: Transforming Waste into Opportunities, Waste to Art

The Ministry of MSME has been at the forefront of promoting innovative approaches to waste management, recycling and environmental sustainability. These initiatives not only address immediate cleanliness concerns but also align with the Ministry’s vision of fostering innovation, sustainability and entrepreneurship in the MSME sector.

(i). MGIRI’s Robot Sculpture: Inspiring Sustainable Innovation and Public Engagement

Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialization (MGIRI), Wardha, Maharashtra, has created an impressive sculpture, The MGIRI Robot , as part of Special Campaign 4.0 . This innovative artwork embodies the vision of transforming waste into valuable resources and inspiring creative problem-solving.

The sculpture is aligned with Special Campaign 4.0 objectives, depicts a robot form pulling a tricycle with a perforated drum, symbolizing the future of waste collection. This has been created using 150 kg of scrap material, repurposed from various MGIRI divisions and measures 7.75 feet long, 2.33 feet wide and 4.91 feet high. Installed at the MGIRI campus in Wardha, Maharashtra, The MGIRI Robot showcases MGIRI’s innovative capabilities through its in-house design and construction.

The sculpture features Swachhata slogans, promoting cleanliness awareness, and incorporates functional garbage collecting tools, demonstrating practical applications. An audio feature playing Swachhata Campaign songs enhances public engagement, making it a multi-sensory educational experience.

Public Impact and Engagement: The Robot serves as an educational tool for approximately 75 to 100 daily visitors to the MGIRI campus, including students, farmers, trainees, Self-Help Groups, entrepreneurs, NGOs, and government officials. It provides a tangible example of creative waste management and upcycling, promoting awareness about cleanliness initiatives and sustainable practices.

(ii). Ni-MSME (National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises)’s Waste to Wealth Initiatives: Fostering Sustainable Entrepreneurship

The National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Ni-MSME) is spearheading initiatives aligned with creating a circular economy and promoting sustainable business practices. Ni-MSME is nurturing a startup on its campus focused on reusing and recycling concepts, demonstrating practical applications of waste-to-wealth principles. Additionally, the Kaala Heera (Bio-Char) Centre is being established to promote greenery and environmental sustainability, complementing ongoing activities, such as, compost making and its utilization.

(iii). Sustainable Practices: Building a Greener MSME Ecosystem

Both MGIRI (Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialization) and Ni-MSME are implementing eco-friendly practices, like, compost preparation and promoting the use of bio-char, contributing to a more sustainable MSME ecosystem. These practices demonstrate the Ministry’s vision of integrating sustainability into the core operations of MSMEs, setting an example for the sector to follow.

These innovative projects underscore the Ministry of MSME’s commitment towards promoting environmentally responsible practices and creative solutions in waste management. They align perfectly with the goals of Special Campaign 4.0 and the broader vision of the Ministry by showcasing waste transformation, fostering entrepreneurship in sustainable technologies, promoting public awareness, demonstrating MSME leadership in environmental innovation, and contributing to the creation of a circular economy within the MSME sector.

By implementing these initiatives, the Ministry of MSME is not just cleaning up spaces but is also paving the way for a more innovative, sustainable, and environmentally conscious MSME ecosystem in India.

g) Environmental Initiatives and Plantation Drives

The “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” plantation drive was led by the Hon’ble Minister of MSME, with tree plantation activities organized across various locations, including Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. Eco-friendly practices, such as, compost preparation and rainwater harvesting were implemented in various MSME campuses.

Compost pits, using fallen leaves, were created at campus sites and workshops on rain water harvesting was also organised by several organisations and field offices of the Ministry. Further, beautification of campus through plantation was done and workshop on rain water harvesting was organised by the field organisations.

h) Review and Monitoring Mechanisms

An Inspection Committee was constituted for monitoring & inspecting the performance of the various Divisions of the Ministry and also its attached/subordinate offices, under Special Campaign 4.0 . The Committee regularly inspected the Sections of the Ministry & sensitized them about the need for Swachhata and minimization of pendency in office. The Committee held regular field visits and review-cum-guidance meetings with all Nodal Officers of the Ministry and its organizations.

A daily virtual interaction-cum-review meeting was conducted at the level of Nodal Officers of the Ministry and its organisations, along with participation of other Officers as well both from Ministry and field formations.

i) Capacity Building Efforts

The Ministry organized workshops on digital platforms, cybersecurity awareness, and best practices. Employees were encouraged to complete courses related to the spirit of institutionalising swachhta and minimising pendency on the i-GoT Karmyogi Platform. There has been an enthusiastic participation of officials at all levels.

The Ministry of MSME organised a workshop for orientation to various applications developed by NIC, including Sandes Platform, encouraging its officials to adopt usage of the same. Further, a Workshop on Cyber Security Awareness and Best Practices was also organised, wherein employees were sensitized about the cyber risks and were also educated about Do s & Don ts to mitigate the same.

j) Jan Bhagidari (Public Participation)

To ensure public participation in cleanliness initiatives, awareness camps and Swachhta rallies were organized in schools and villages by the field offices of the Ministry in different parts of the Country. The online Swachhata Pledge saw participation from entrepreneurs, officers, staff members, and organizations and citizens at large, fostering a collective commitment to cleanliness.

MSME DFO, Gangtok , in collaboration with Lions Club of Gangtok Hills, organised cleanliness drive and installation of water purifier at Selep Tank Govt. Primary School on 20th July 2024, in presence of Hon ble Chairman / Area MLA Shri. T.T. Bhutia, Department of Culture and Health. The Headmaster and other school staff, along with students and officials of MSME-DFO and Members of Lions Club initiated the cleanliness drive around the school.

