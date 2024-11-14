MSME and StartUp Trade Fair 2024 Begins at KIIT Campus with National Participation

Bhubaneswar : The three-day MSME and StartUp Trade Fair 2024 kicked off today at KIIT-DU, Bhubaneswar, bringing together more than 65 StartUps from across India.

The trade fair was inaugurated by Gokulananda Mallik, Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (F&ARD) and MSME, Government of Odisha, who underscored the role of the MSME sector in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India (Vikshit Rashtra). “We are open to supporting MSMEs in every possible way to help Odisha and India move forward toward prosperity,” he said. Emphasizing the need for big industries to support MSMEs, he mentioned a detailed roadmap for MSME development across all blocks and districts in Odisha, including initiatives like creating a land bank and adopting the “one district, one product” approach to boost regional industries.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS expressed pride in providing a unified platform for StartUps to display their businesses, interact with potential investors, and build valuable networks. “Over 25 technocrats from technology-enabled centres are here, encouraging young entrepreneurs to be patient and persistent in their journey,” he said.

Dr. Krishna Kanth Pulichera, representing the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, emphasized the focus on nurturing local talent. “Our goal is not only to promote products but to build an enabling ecosystem here in Odisha through KIIT TBI,” he said, highlighting the region’s capacity for innovation.

Nalinaksh S. Vyas, Emeritus Fellow at IIT Kanpur, praised KIIT University, noting its unique contributions to the academic and entrepreneurial landscape. “KIIT stands out as a remarkable university, unlike any other in the country,” he remarked.

P.K. Gupta, Joint Director and HOO of MSME Development Institute in Cuttack mentioned the significant benefits that this fair offers to startups, providing them with avenues for growth and exposure.

Organized with the backing of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, and support from the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster Foundation, KIIT Technology Business Incubator, and KIIT, the fair is aimed at boosting MSME growth and StartUp development in India informed Dr Mrutyunjay Suar, DG R&D and Innovation, KIIT and CEO, KIITTBI.

Held under the Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme of the MSME Ministry, this event provides a robust platform for StartUps to showcase innovations, network, and explore growth opportunities, he added.