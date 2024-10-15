MSDE Mid Campaign Progress of Special Campaign 4.0

The Government of India has announced Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd October to 31st October, 2024 with a focus on Swachhata and reducing pendency in the Government. The Special Campaign 4.0 places a greater emphasis on field/outstation offices in addition to the Ministries, Departments, and their subordinate offices under the aegis of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

As part of the special campaign 4.0, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is giving special attention in reducing the pendency in number of references from Members of Parliament, Public Grievances and Public Grievance Appeals. Secretary, MSDE addressed all the senior officers and nodal officers of the Ministry on 11.10.2024, specifically emphasizing to reduce all these pending issues on a day-to-day basis. Further, Secretary, MSDE instructed to randomly consult the individual Grievant if his grievance is specifically addressed, as instructed by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. A workshop with National Archives of India, was also organised to sensitize the officers of Ministry and attached field offices on the necessity of Record Management.

During the ongoing Special Campaign 4.0 progress is being monitored on day-to-day basis. As on 15th October, 2024, 40 Public Grievance cases, one reference of Hon’ble MP, 328 old files have been weeded out and in addition to 2,216 Cleanliness Target Units another 25-cleanliness campaign have been conducted. MSDE is diligently and proactively trying to dispose all pending matters much before the target date of 31.10.2024.