MSDE institutionalizes Swacchata through Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : The Government of India has announced Special Campaign 2.0 from 2nd October to 31st October 2022 with a focus on Swachhata and reducing pendency in the Government. The Special Campaign 2.0 places a greater emphasis on field/outstation offices in addition to the Ministries, Departments, and their subordinate offices. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) oversees the implementation of the campaign.

As part of the special campaign 2.0, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is giving special attention to institutionalising Swacchata, including finalisation of campaign sites, sensitization of nodal officers, identification of pendency in identified categories, scrap disposal, and record management as per laid down procedures. MSDE has made efforts to ensure effective execution through intense engagement with the field staff and close monitoring of the campaign. Daily progress is being uploaded on the SCPDM portal hosted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. So far, 32 public grievances have been disposed of during the implementation phase (2nd October 2022 – to date), and 12 references from Members of Parliament cases have been resolved. Furthermore, 12830 e-files were reviewed, 2115 files were disposed of and weeded out, 6954 cleanliness campaigns were conducted, 5783 sqft of space was freed, and revenue of INR 373175 was earned. Additionally, Jan Shikshan Sansthan, a subordinate office of MSDE, has implemented certain ‘best practices’ throughout all JSS in the country for showing promising results through the campaign.

The Cabinet Secretary addressed all Secretaries of the Government of India on 23rd August 2022 and DARPG Guidelines note for the same was issued on 25th August, 2022. All wing and division heads of MSDE were also directed to closely monitor and ensure the successful implementation of the campaign in all ITIs, JSS, PMKK, offices of MSDE, NCVET, DGT, Autonomous Institutes, RDSDE, CSTARI, NSTI, etc.

Addressing the Special Campaign 2.0, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said that with a special focus on institutionalizing cleanliness in government departments, digitizing government records, and freeing up blocked resources, Special Campaign 2.0 has been launched under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He further said that MSDE is committed to this Special drive by Government of India, and it is in best of our interest that we are all jointly working towards the success of this initiative. MSDE has been conducting several activities and has made excellent progress and we will continue our endeavors in ensuring maximum participation and outcome-based activities, he added.

The special campaign consists of two phases: the preparatory phase from 14th September 2022 to 30th September 2022; and the implementation phase from 2nd October to 31st October 2022 covering 11 parameters for the successful execution of cleanliness campaigns.

.