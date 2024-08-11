Mrs. Nita M Ambani: “Let’s make Olympism a daily reality, not a once-in-four-years dream”

Paris : The Paris Olympics saw India win six medals at the Olympics and the inaugural India House was a

big highlight, winning the hearts of people from all over the world while also providing Indian athletes and visitors with

the familiar comforts and warmth of home.

One of the major highlights of the India House have been the medal celebrations with the athletes in the presence of

cheering and adoring fans and on Saturday Mrs. Nita M Ambani, IOC member and Founder and Chairperson Reliance

Foundation felicitated top Indian athletes at the India House including Neeraj Chopra, silver medal winner at the Paris

Olympics, as well as members of the bronze medal winning Indian hockey team, including goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

and Amit Rohidas and wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won bronze in a sparkling Olympic debut. The athletes were

honoured in the presence of Ms. PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Ambani exuded the importance of sport and Olympism in today’s times, saying, “In all

of human history, there has never been a more magical force than Sport, to inspire, empower, and unite. In a world

that’s more divided and fragmented than ever, Sport truly is one of the greatest equalizers and unifiers of our time. At

the first-ever India House, we have celebrated this transformational power of Sport!”

Mrs. Ambani emphasised the importance of the Olympic movement and making India a sporting nation, saying,

“Legacy is not built overnight. We all can play our part in creating it. Not just the government and the private sector,

but each one of us has a responsibility to take our country to the sporting heights we aspire to reach. As parents, let’s

encourage our children to take up sports. As fans, let’s make Olympism a daily reality, not a once-in-four-years

dream. As supporters, let us follow our athletes along their journeys, not just at the Games. Together, let’s build a

nation where every child dares to dream and every athlete has the support they need to make India a truly global

sporting powerhouse.”

Mrs. Ambani saluted Neeraj, the poster boy of Indian athletics, saying, “You have won our hearts not just with your

medals, but also with your determination, hard-work, and humility. You have etched your name in history and become

a house-hold name as one of the greatest and most consistent athletes of your time.”

Mrs. Ambani called the performance of the Indian men’s hockey team ‘iconic’, saying, “As we continue to celebrate

our champions, it is my great pleasure to salute a team that has rekindled India’s glory on the Olympic stage. After a

gap of 40 years, this young team has reclaimed that greatness, that pursuit of excellence, and that same unstopping

drive for success, with back to back Olympic medals – first in Tokyo, and now Paris.”

The athletes received loud cheers from a passionate and vociferous crowd and also had the opportunity to indulge in

their favourite Indian food while also getting to witness the performances at India House.