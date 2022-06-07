New Delhi :Mrs. Manjula Das, Chairman, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) inaugurated the Library Room, Bar Room for the members of the Bar Association, and a separate Bar Room for female Advocates attending the Srinagar CAT Bench. Mrs Das also inaugurated the Room for Standing Counsel representing the Central Government and the UTs, and a Litigation Cell at the Bench. Mr. D. S. Mahra, Judicial Member and members of the Bar and CAT officials attended the inaugural ceremony.

After creation of the Bench at Srinagar in November 2021, there was a constant demand and need for creation of facilities for convenience of the Bar and the litigating public. With the best efforts on the part of the Tribunal, the authorities of the UT Administration ultimately allotted five extra rooms for creation of such facilities.

Consequent upon re-constitution of the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir, UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh were created with effect from 31st of October, 2019. To cater to the needs of litigating employees of the newly created UTs, 19th Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal at Srinagar was inaugurated on 23rd of November, 2021 by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in the presence of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, J&K High Court, Mrs. Manjula Das, Chairman, Central Administrative Tribunal, Mr. D. S. Mahra, Judicial Member, CAT, and various other dignitaries.

The Bench at Srinagar presided over by Mr. D. S, Mahra, Judicial Member, started functioning physically from the very same day, i.e., 23rd November, 2021. The Bench has since disposed of a sizeable number of cases received on transfer from the J&K High Court, as also fresh cases instituted by the employees.