Mr. Sampad Chandra Swain Assumes Charge of Industries Department

Bhubaneswar: Shri. Sampad Chandra Swain has officially taken charge as the new head of the Industries Department. In his inaugural visit, Mr. Swain conducted a review meeting to assess the current activities and initiatives of the department.

During the meeting, Mr. Swain met with department officials, and engaged in discussions to understand the ongoing projects and the challenges ahead. He emphasized the need for a proactive approach in managing the department’s responsibilities and highlighted the importance of efficient and effective facilitation to foster a more industry-friendly environment.

Mr. Swain outlined his vision for the industrialization process, focusing on creation of new employment opportunities. He urged the officials to expedite project implementation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Swain stated, “Industrialization is a key driver of economic growth and development. It is crucial that we work collectively and proactively to streamline processes and create an environment conducive to industry growth. I am confident that with our dedicated team, we can achieve significant milestones in the coming months.”

The Industries Department is committed to supporting the industrial sector through robust policies and efficient facilitation. Under Mr. Swain’s leadership, the department aims to accelerate its efforts to attract and nurture industries, thereby contributing to the overall economic progress of the state.