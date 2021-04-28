Mr PK Patel assumes charge of CVO, MCL

Sambalpur: Shri Pranab Kumar Patel today assumed the charge of the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, an Odisha-based subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

Shri Patel, an officer of Indian Railways Stores Service (IRSS -98), has taken over as ninth CVO of MCL, which is one of the leading coal producing Central PSU under Ministry of Coal.

An Engineering Graduate from NIT Rourkela and post-graduate (M.Tech.) from prestigious IIT-Kharagpur, Mr Patel has served in various capacities at Indian Railways. He has also served as the Deputy CVO at East Cost Railways for four years.