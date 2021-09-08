Mr. Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi : His Excellency Mr. Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today.

Secretary Patrushev briefed Prime Minister on his fruitful exchanges with NSA and EAM earlier in the day and expressed Russia’s strong commitment to further deepen its ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ with India.

Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the visit of the Russian delegation led by Secretary Patrushev at a time when major changes are taking place in the region.

He asked Secretary Patrushev to convey his thanks to President Putin for his constant attention towards the India-Russia Partnership. He also said that he was looking forward to welcoming President Putin in India in the near future, for the bilateral summit.