mPokket to create 5,000 job opportunities in FY2024-25

National, 18 September 2024: mPokket – one of India’s fastest-growing digital lending apps – today announced plans to expand its workforce by creating more than 5,000 new job opportunities during FY2024-25. This reflects the Company’s commitment to driving growth and empowering India’s youth via both financial services and career opportunities.

With a current workforce of more than 2,300 full-time employees, mPokket focuses on key areas such as technology, product development, data analytics and customer experience. The Company is actively seeking talent from the fintech, software products and NBFC sectors to support rapid growth and enhance its service offerings.

Elaborating on the recruitment plans, Mr Gaurav Jalan, Founder and CEO of mPokket, said, “We realise that today’s evolving economy demands more than just job creation; it requires crafting opportunities that align with the aspirations of our youth. We are dedicated to driving this transformation by creating an environment where talent and innovation converge. At mPokket, our goal is to provide every young Indian with secure financial opportunities and the tools to excel in the digital age. At the heart of our mission is youth empowerment and, as we grow, we look forward to welcoming new team members who share our vision and dedication. Together, this will contribute to both our success and India’s broader economic development.”

As part of its ongoing growth strategy, mPokket has introduced several HR initiatives to promote employee well-being and professional development, including flexible work schedules for caregivers, a Micro Masters Program for continuous learning and the SkillPokket Reimbursement Program, which subsidizes employees’ e-learning courses. Additionally, mPokket offers other development courses such as the First Time Manager Program for newly promoted managers and Workplace Safety (POSH) training.

mPokket’s recruitment spans various locations across India, collaborating with prestigious institutions such as IIT, NIT, BIBS and United World for internships and full-time roles. These efforts contribute to a diverse workforce, with female employees making up 48% of the team, reflecting a near-equal gender ratio.

This job creation initiative comes on the heels of mPokket’s recent INR 500 crore debt capital raise, which is meant to increase product development in career acceleration and insurance verticals. Having already disbursed more than $2 billion in loans, mPokket is positioned to strengthen its role as a leader in the digital lending space while contributing significantly to India’s fintech growth and youth empowerment.