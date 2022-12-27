MP:Mock drill held in Hamidia Hospital over Corona preparations in Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang’s presence

Corona mock drill was conducted at Hamidia Hospital today in the presence of Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang. Minister Shri Sarang ensured the availability of Corona treatment beds, ventilators, ICU, human resources, oxygen plant and other arrangements including medical equipment. He instructed to remove the shortcomings found during the mock drill soon. In view of the alarming situation arising out of Corona in China, the Central and State Governments are on alert mode. Mock drills were conducted in medical institutions across the country on Tuesday to deal with the possible threat of Corona.

Total capacity of oxygen generation plant located at Hamidia Hospital is 2 thousand LPM

Oxygen plant was also tested during the Corona mock drill at Hamidia Hospital. During this, Minister Shri Sarang told that the capacity of oxygen plant in Hamidia Hospital is 2 thousand LPM. 24-hour GPS system has also been arranged for monitoring in the oxygen plant with which oxygen can be provided by the service provider by tracking even before there is a shortage of liquid oxygen.

About 43 thousand beds available in the state

In a discussion with journalists, Minister Shri Sarang said that in view of the possible danger of Corona, mock drill was conducted to check all the arrangements like oxygen generation, ICU, PICU, oxygen beds, medicines etc.. In Madhya Pradesh, all the preparations related to Corona are tight. He told that the situation of Corona is completely under control. For the last 4 days, not a single Corona infected patient has been found in the state. About 43 thousand beds are available in the state for the treatment of Corona patients. About 200 beds have been marked for Corona patients in Hamidia Hospital.

Trauma center inspected

Minister Shri Sarang inspected the trauma center of Hamidia Hospital during the mockdrill. He took information about the treatment system of Corona patients from the doctors present at the trauma center and gave instructions to prepare SOP as per the Corona protocol. Minister Shri Sarang also inspected the oxygen supported bed, oxygen concentrator, ventilator and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. Dean of Gandhi Medical College Dr. Arvind Rai, Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr. Ashish Gohiya and other departmental officers were present.

Appeal made to wear mask and get booster dose

Minister Shri Sarang appealed to the patients and their relatives coming to Hamidia Hospital to wear masks and get booster doses. He said that protection from Corona is the only protection. To protect yourself and your family from the possible danger of Corona, it is very important to wear a mask and adopt Covid-appropriate behavior.

Minister Shri Sarang will celebrate his birthday virtually

In view of the possible spread of new variant of Corona, Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang appealed to the people to follow the Corona protocol and said that he would celebrate his birthday on December 29 virtually. He has appealed to the well wishers to wish only virtually. Minister Shri Sarang said that on the occasion of his birthday on December 29, well wishers can send birthday wishes to him on social media Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Koo platform. It may be mentioned that even in the last wave of Corona, he had celebrated his birthday virtually.