MP:Campaign intensified in ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ districts ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan-2.0’ will start in the country

New Delhi : The state government has issued instructions to intensify the activities in 15 districts of the state included in the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ and make entry in the National App NMBA, so that they can be continuously evaluated at the national level. Madhya Pradesh is one of the leading states in the campaign. In the month of August, three states and districts will be rewarded for their excellent performance in the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

In view of the success of the campaign, the central government has also decided to start ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan-2.0’. Presently the campaign covers 272 districts in need of public awareness against drug abuse in the country. In the second phase, 100 other districts will be covered. 15 districts are included in the campaign from Madhya Pradesh and the names of the districts have been sought for the second phase.

The entry of 23 thousand 321 activities in Jabalpur district and 20 thousand 765 in Datia during the fortnight from June 14 to 30 by the Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department was highly appreciated. The collectors of 15 districts of the state – Sagar, Indore, Narmadapuram, Mandsaur, Satna, Gwalior, Bhopal, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Jabalpur, Rewa and Datia have been told to carry out anti-drug public awareness activities in collaboration with all the departments in the remaining month of July. Entries of activities by district and master volunteers should be done on real time on ‘Nashamukt Bharat Abhiyan’ (NMBA) mobile app.

In the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, entries must be registered on the app by completing various important activities of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ simultaneously at 75 important places in the district with the help of departments and public representatives. Mass programmes should be organized on the very important ‘historic day’ of the month of July – ‘Tiranga Diwas’, birth anniversary of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad, death anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak etc.