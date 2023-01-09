MP Tourism Board signs 8 MoUs at PBD 2023

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board signed MoUs with chapters of 8 countries of Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) at MP Tourism Pavilion at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore at 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention. These MoUs were signed with France Metropole Paris, Mauritius, Reunion Island, Martinique, Sri Lanka, GOPIO International, Malaysia and Mauritius. The MoUs were signed by Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture and Managing Director Tourism Board Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla on behalf of Tourism Board and presidents of 8 countries of GOPIO.

Principal Secretary Shri Shukla said that these MoUs have been executed with the aim of boosting co-operation in the development of tourism sector of the state, promotion and publicity of tourist places. It also seeks to strengthen, promote and develop co-operation in research, promotion and tourism development. Principal Secretary Shri Shukla said that every person of Indian origin is actually a cultural ambassador of the country. He also appealed to all the overseas Indians to promote India’s culture abroad.

President GOPIO France Shri Rajaram Munuswamy said that the MoUs will pave the way for a fruitful relationship for both the countries. This will further strengthen the existing bond between Madhya Pradesh Tourism and French speaking regions.