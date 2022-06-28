MP :Talent selection for Break Dance Academy from July 10

New Delhi :The Department of Sports and Youth Welfare is considering to start an academy for break dance which is included in the Paris Olympics 2024. In the first phase, the dancing videos of the interested youths were invited at the district level for their selection.

In the second phase, talent selection programme will be conducted at the division level for break dance by the department in the month of July. The age of the participant must be 12 to 20 years. Youths from district level dance clubs, dance academies and dance classes can participate in the talent selection programme.

District wise event details