National

MP :Talent selection for Break Dance Academy from July 10

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :The Department of Sports and Youth Welfare is considering to start an academy for break dance which is included in the Paris Olympics 2024. In the first phase, the dancing videos of the interested youths were invited at the district level for their selection.

In the second phase, talent selection programme will be conducted at the division level for break dance by the department in the month of July. The age of the participant must be 12 to 20 years. Youths from district level dance clubs, dance academies and dance classes can participate in the talent selection programme.

District wise event details

Name of Zone

Name of Districts

Date

Indore

Barwani, Burhanpur, Dhar, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa, Khargone, Alirajpur, Dewas, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Ratlam

10.07.2022

Jabalpur

Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Panna, Sagar, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur and Dindori

11.07.2022

Gwalior

Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur, Bhind

12.07.2022

Bhopal

Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul

13.07.2022

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.