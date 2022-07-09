MP :SEC Shri Singh condoles death of 2 employees during election duty

New Delhi : State Election Commissioner Shri Basant Pratap Singh has expressed grief over the abrupt demise of two employees while on election duty. Shri Singh has prayed has prayed for the peace of the departed souls and strength to their families to bear this immense loss.

It is noteworthy that in the three-tier panchayat general election, polling officer number 2 of polling centre no. 7 of Shajapur district Gram Panchayat Bhawan, Kadala, Shri Rameshwar Dadaniya, assistant teacher, Government Secondary School, Pipliya Indore, died suddenly on July 8. In-charge Tehsildar Shri Ganesh Deshbhratar died in a road accident in Maihar while on Panchayat election duty in Satna district.

Rs 8 lakh ex-gratia to kin of the deceased

State Election Commissioner Shri Singh has directed to grant ex-gratia amount of Rs.8 lakh each to the next of kin of both the deceased.