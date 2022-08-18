MP : Pledge of Sadbhavna Diwas administered in Mantralaya

New Delhi : Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang administered the pledge of Sadbhavna Diwas at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Park, Mantralaya. Everyone took a pledge that they would work for the emotional unity and goodwill of the people of India without any discrimination of caste, sect, region, religion or language. All differences will be resolved through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence.

Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Shri Shailendra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Shri Vinod Kumar, Principal Secretary Shri Neeraj Mandloi, Principal Secretary Shri Sanjeev Kumar Jha along with officers and employees of Mantralaya, Satpuraand Vindhyachal Bhawan were present.