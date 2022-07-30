MP : Letters of Award given for Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project

New Delhi : The 600 megawatt capacity floating solar project is being constructed on Omkareshwar reservoir of Narmada river in the state in two phases. Letters of award were issued today to 3 companies for developing a total capacity of 278 megawatt in the first phase. M/s NHDC Limited will develop Unit-D, AMP Energy Unit-E and SJVN Limited will develop Unit-F of the project.

Principal Secretary New and Renewable Energy Shri Sanjay Dubey informed that in the first phase, 278 megawatt capacity project is proposed to be completed by September-2023. Omkareshwar project is one of the multi-purpose projects in the country, in which irrigation, hydro-electricity generation is already taking place. Now along with the production of solar energy, tourism will also get a boost. Shri Dubey informed that about one thousand persons would get direct employment during the project construction period and about 300 persons during the project operation period. He informed that the development of Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project (first phase) will attract investment of about Rs. 1600 crore in the state.

Principal Secretary Shri Dubey informed that the tariff basic custom duty received from this project can be considered as minimum even after the circumstances like costly petrol products, solar panels, other ancillary items, current global inflation level, etc., which will provide a new direction to the world in floating solar project. He said that the people of the state would also get many benefits from this project. This will reduce carbon emissions in the energy supply by about 6 lakh metric tonnes. About 600 hectares of land useful for agriculture and other industries will be saved. There will be no displacement of any kind as land will not be required. In the project, only water from the reservoir will be used to clean the solar panels, which will save valuable water. Apart from this, it will be possible to save the water of the reservoir from evaporation through floating solar project. Shri Dubey informed that due to reduced evaporation, there will be an annual saving of about 32.4 million cubic metres of water. This amount of savings is enough to meet the daily demand of water for a city like Indore for about 112 days.

It is noteworthy that 600 megawatt project is being implemented under Ultra Mega Renewal Energy Power Parks Project (UMREPP). The entire 600 megawatt power generated from Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project will be purchased by the State Government Power Company (MPPMCL).