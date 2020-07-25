MP Koraput Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka inaugurates special ambulance to pick up Corona victims

Report by Nishapati Nayak; Sunabeda: Koraput Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka has said that the number of positives in the Rayagada district is on the rise due to the spread of pandemic corona infections. In the district, the area where the quarantine was located has been declared a contentment zone by the administration, but the number of people living in the quarantine area has been positive. As the district administration is not taking immediate steps in this direction, a situation like Ganjam is likely to emerge in Rayagada and it is necessary to identify the victims and keep others away from the infection as soon as possible, Said Ulaka.

Koraput Lok Sabha MP Shri Ulaka donated Rs 5 lakh for COVID-19 medical services in Rayagada district. A special ambulance was purchased by the district administration to bring the affected patients to covid Health Center at a cost of Rs 18 lakhs from the grant. Mr Ulaka, the MP, inaugurated the ambulance today.

On the other hand, the district administration has made 100 pulse oxymeters (FingerTips), 200 handheld infrared thermometers, 15 ECG machines, BP Instrument, 100 Sethoscopes, 20 Sodium Cochloride and 100 Sodium Hypochlorite. In Rayagada district, on the other hand, MP Ulaka said that the money of those who have provided grants for the medical services needed to cope with corona should be spent on medical services as soon as possible. CDMO doctor Arthabandhu Nayak informed that no corona patients could be hiding while contact tracing has now been intensified.

Related

comments