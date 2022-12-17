MP :Good Governance Meet held to share field experience of young professionals

New Delhi : Good Governance Meet was held at Ravindra Bhawan to share the field experiences of young professionals. At the outset of the conference, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AGPA), Vice Chairman, Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi said that necessary steps will be taken on the basis of ground experiences. Young Professionals and CM Fellows are working to strengthen the district administration. He said that a 15-day course each on development writing and impact assessment is being conducted in the institute.

AGPA’s Additional CEO Shri Lokesh Sharma said that while CM fellows identify local issues, they also give information about best practices. He gave information about the objectives of the meeting. CM Fellow Umaria Sushri Roopal Jain gave information about the innovations made in Jagrut Abhiyan in relation to sickle cell disease, Shri Vinay Sharma of Badwani about Mission Ummeed and Sushri Sonali Sharma of Morena on the innovations made in the district. Coordinator of Nehru Yuva Kendra Dr. Surendra Shukla told that 42 thousand 500 youths are working in Nehru Yuva Kendras. He informed about the works done by him in Corona and cleanliness campaign. Shri Himanshu Gupta of Gandhi Fellowship, Jan-Abhiyan Parishad including National Service Scheme, NSS and representatives of Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission also shared their experiences.

MD MPSEDC Shri Abhijeet Agarwal explained about Public Service Guarantee Act and MP E-District, CM Helpline and CM Jan Seva. He told that the income certificate, bonafide certificate, Khasra-Khatauni, current map and land rights loan book can be obtained from CM Jan Sewa.

In the discussion on social development through convergence at the grassroots level, Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi said that it is not possible for the government to do everything. All the organizations together decide the challenge and create an eco system. Vice President of Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad Dr. Jitendra Jamdar said that if knowledge power and work power combine, then the result will definitely be good. Chairman Madhya Pradesh Skill Development and Employment Generation Board Shri Shailendra Sharma said that all the organizations in the districts should jointly form Good Governance Fellow Clubs and do data convergence together. Smt. Sangeeta Mamgain of Piramal Foundation said that there should be at least one meeting of departmental officers and young professionals in the districts in a month. If you work together, then the results will be better.

Eight MoUs signed

AGPA signed MoU with 8 institutions for joint policy making, research, innovation and sharing of best practices. AGPA signed MoU with India Rural Livelihood Fund New Delhi, Mahatma Gandhi State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Institute Jabalpur, Deendayal Research Institute Chitrakoot, Pradan Delhi, Global Village Foundation Indore, Samarthan Bhopal, Vikas Samvad Bhopal and Debate Bhopal.