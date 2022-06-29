MP :Election related information will be available in “Chunav” mobile app

New Delhi :“Chunav” mobile app (Android based) has been updated for the convenience of voters and candidates of urban bodies and three-tier panchayats for the general election year- 2022. Election related information can be obtained through the app.

Secretary State Election Commission Shri Rakesh Singh has informed that in the “Chunav” app, the information of voters, candidates for the posts of mayors, corporators, district panchayat members and janpad panchayat members is available as per the summary of the affidavit. The election results of mayors, corporators, district panchayat members and janpad panchayat members will also be available in the app.