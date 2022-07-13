MP : Completion of Amaravati-Akola highway construction work in 105 hours is an unmatched achievement

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the team of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Road Transport and Highways for speedy construction of Amaravati-Akola road. He has described the work of setting a world record by NHAI by laying this 75 km highway in 105.33 hours as an unparalleled achievement. This work completed last month has been recorded in the Guinness Book.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that this is an incredible example of commitment towards development under the guidance of the successful and visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. A network of roads is being laid in the states all over the country. He said that Amravati and Akola both important cities become twins after getting interconnected by a spectacular road. The world recordof speedy construction of this road has once again proved the strong willpower of the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari and his commitment to the welfare of the general public.

It is noteworthy that the NHAI team had constructed the 75 KM bituminous concrete road between Amravati-Akola on a single lane highway in a record 105 hours 33 minutes.