MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Performed Pran Pratishtha of Sahastra Shivling Mahadev Idol

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered worship to the idol of Sahastra Shivling Mahadev with rituals in the Pashupatinath temple premises. It has been constructed at a cost of about Rs. 4 crore 50 lakh. At the same time, the country’s largest 37 tonne Mahaghanta made of brass metal was dedicated in the temple. The Chief Minister also participated in the Purnahuti (completion) of the Yagya going on in the temple premises for three consecutive days.

During this, Maharaj Shri Shankaracharya Shri Gyanand Ji Teerth of Bhanpura Peeth, Minister of Finance, Commercial Taxes, Planning, Economic and Statistics Shri Jagdish Deora, Minister of New and Renewable Energy and Environment Shri Hardeep Singh Dang, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Science and Technology Minister Shri Omprakash Sakhlecha, Member of Parliament Shri Sudhir Gupta, MLAs, public representatives, a large number of citizens and religious devotees were present.

Indian Sanatan culture is amazing – Chief Minister Shri Chouhan

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Indian Sanatan culture is truly amazing. On Indian soil, children are taught from childhood the lessons of victory of religion, destruction of unrighteousness and welfare of the world. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that if human life has to be made meaningful, then definitely come to Mandsaur for darshan of Pashupatinath Bhagwan. All the people born in Mandsaur are fortunate. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan called upon the people of Mandsaur to take pledge to cooperate in the purification of Shivna river. The government and the general public should together do the work of purification of Shivna. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that every year on 8th December, the Gaurav Diwas (pride day) of Mandsaur would be celebrated. On this day I will also come to Mandsaur. The Chief Minister said that the government has taken a decision to provide scholarships to the Batuks studying in Sanskrit schools as well. In such temples, which do not have land in their names, the priests of those temples will be given an honorarium of Rs. 5 thousand. The priests will be able to auction the temple land. The Chief Minister called upon that the entire Mandsaur city be lit up with diys (earthen lamps) on Mahashivratri. Everyone should take a pledge to adorn their homes, courtyards and the entire city with earthen lamps. Shankaracharya of Bhanpura Peeth, Shri Gyananand Ji Teerth also addressed the programme.

Shankaracharya Shri Gyananand Ji Teerth and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan also released the book “Adwitiya Sahastra Linga” published by Dashpur Prachya Shodh Sansthan, Mandsaur.

Chief Minister planted Rudraksha sapling

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also planted a sapling of Rudraksha in the Pashupatinath temple complex and performed Abhishek and offered worship with Vedic chants at Sahasra Linga temple. After having darshan of Lord Pashupatinath, he prayed for happiness, prosperity and welfare of the people of Mandsaur district and the state.

It is noteworthy that the Bhoomi-Poojan of Sahastra Shivling temple was done in the year 2018 by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. The temple has been completed in about 4 years. This temple, built on the banks of river Shivna, will be a new pilgrimage for the devotees. The idol of Sahastra Shivling Mahadev was thrown into the Shivna river by foreign invaders, which was taken out of the river during the deepening of the Shivna river about 50 years ago.

Bhoomi-Poojan of Rani Padmavati Baisa Hostel

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also performed Bhoomi-Poojan of Rani Padmavati Baisa Hostel of Rajput Samaj on Rewas Devra Road.