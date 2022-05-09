MP Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan Planted Peepal and Neem Saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Peepal and Neem saplings in the Smart City Garden. Shri BC Ambadkar, Shri Jaswant Singh and Shri Jaiprakash Choudhary of Awantika Rahvasi Kalyan Samiti also planted saplings.

While taking special care of cleanliness in the colony, tree plantation work is also done for environmental protection by the Samiti. Along with this, the works of making the residents aware about giving garbage separately from house to house and cleaning the streets and drains etc. of the colony are being done with public participation.

Peepal planted today is a shady tree. It purifies the environment. It has religious and Ayurvedic significance. Rich in antibiotic elements, neem is known as the supreme medicine.