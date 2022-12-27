MP: Budget allocation of more than 172 crores in public development programme

This year, the state has received a budget allocation of Rs. 172 crore 79 lakh under the public development scheme of the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs. With this amount, infrastructure development works are being done along with education in minority dominated areas.

Out of the allocated amount, funds are also being spent on the upgradation of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. Along with the construction of a 180-seater girls’ hostel in Bhopal’s residential school Arif Nagar and Government Unani College, smart class is also being constructed in Government Polytechnic College, Khandwa. Out of the total amount spent in the scheme, 60 percent is the share of the Centre and 40 percent is the share of the state. The Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department instructed the construction agencies to complete the approved works within the time limit.