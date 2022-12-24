MP: Backward class post matric scholarship given to 7.50 lakh students in the state

New Delhi : This year a scholarship of about Rs one thousand crore is being distributed to students of Class XI, XII and college under the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme of the Backward Classes Welfare Department in the state,. The benefit of post matric scholarship is being given to 7 lakh 50 thousand students. Educational institutions have also been asked to ensure 75 percent attendance of students availing post matric scholarship.

Backward Classes State Scholarship

About Rs 222 crore is being spent this year in another scheme of the department, which is the backward class state scholarship. In state scholarship, students from class 6th to class 10th studying in backward class schools are being given the benefit of scholarship every month. The process of scholarship approval and distribution is being done by the School Education Department.